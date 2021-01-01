Round Mouse Pad Anti Slip Rubber Mousepads Desktop Notebook A Damned Adorable Sloth and Coffee Computer Mouse Mat for Office Home Working and.

? Superior materil? This mouse mat is made with newest tech microfiber fabric, precise tracking makes the surface softer and smoother. The backing is natural rubber base, it's anti slip with soft grain pattern design and also prevents your desktop surface from scratching. Smooth surface & Non-slip rubber base? The top is made of durable heat-resistant polyester fabric, the smooth surface allows more accurate and more fast mouse movement. Dense slip-resistant shading can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operation of the mouse, effectively prevents the mouse from sliding and moving. Perfect mouse pad? Measure 7.9 x 7.9 x 0.1inch ( 200mm x 200mm x 3mm), small size but perfect size for work and game. exquisite illustration add personality to your office, perfect for all style desktop, office, home, computer, keyboard and mice. Great gift idea for girls, coworkers, Moms, Birthday, Back to School, Valentine's Day, Easter Day, Mother's Day, Labor Day, Halloween, Thanksgiving Day