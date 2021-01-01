From world market
Round Gold Metal and Walnut Glass Top Mae Accent Table by World Market
Advertisement
-The compact Mae end table marries gold-finished steel, walnut-brown wood and tempered glass for a wealth of mid-century charm. Featuring a handy shelf to stow reading materials and electronic accessories, this side table has a clear glass surface that shows off the architectural appeal of its sleek design. Color:Gold. Also could be used for end table,side table,cocktail table,accent table,occasional table,glass top. By Cost Plus World Market.57005858