Round Indoor/Outdoor Seat Cushion

Add a bit of comfort and style to your outdoor bistro set with these plush outdoor bistro seat cushions. Cushions feature a center circle tack which prevents filling from bunching and shifting, and two string ties to keep cushions firmly secured to chairs. Each set includes two 15 inch round chair cushions covered in a 100% polyester, UV coated material that is fade, stain and water resistant. The cushion's soft polyfiber fill is made from 100% recycled, post-consumer plastic bottles, and overstuffed for added comfort, strength and durability. A variety of colors and prints are available to enhance your outdoor decor. Fabric: Sapphire