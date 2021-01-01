Round Hard Metal Aluminum Mouse Pad Mat Circle Ultra Thin Double Side Design Waterproof Fast and Accurate Control for Gaming and OfficeRound.

Best Quality Guranteed. Double sided designWe made special design for both side, the metal side is made of aircraft grade Aluminum Alloy, the PU leather side is carefully designed with tiny lines, you can choose any side to use Smooth movementMicro stand blasting surface with quick and accurate control perfect for gaming and work. Highly fashion stylish mouse pad. Noiseless controlAfter oxidation blasting process upgrades, we can control the sound to very lower level CompatibilityThe circle metal PU mouse pad is designed to compatible with all the mouse on the market, such as, laser, optical, and mechanical mice especially for cordless mouse. After Sale If you are not 100% satisfied with our dual side mouse pad, you will get full refund. Please feel free to contact us if there are any issues