Round Emmerie Floral Handmade Tufted Wool Blue/Gray Area Rug

This beautiful area rug of various blues has been created with detailed craftsmanship to bring a high-quality area rug into your home. This well-made piece is the perfect addition to a variety of different home or office spaces. The well-toned hues mix well with the feathering floral medallion design to complement a wide range of transitional and traditional styles. No matter where you decide to place this piece, it is sure to bring great style and happiness for many years to come. Rug Size: Round 4'