Round Dual Function 3 Handle Rainfall Concealed Complete Shower System

Elegant, traditional design details and distinctive Matte Black finishing touches present a sense of uncommon Fashion in this in-wall shower faucet. Exceptionally made from solid brass construction, this faucet is durable enough to last through years of continuous use. 3 functions handheld matte black shower head and 10 inch rain black shower head, offer consistent powerful rain shower even under low water pressure.The shower system is electroplated to enhance corrosivity and hardness, prevent wear and loss, and prolong its service life. The shower system has passed the 24-hour acid salt spray test, which best meets the fine requirements of the product.