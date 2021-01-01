36" Round Dining Table with 12" Leaf and 4 Emily Chairs – White - 5 Piece Set

For those who appreciate high quality wood furniture with a traditional and elegant look. International Concepts home furnishings will complement any décor. This 5 piece set includes a Round Dining Table and 4 Emily Dining Chairs. The set is made of solid wood ensuring years of use. The table features a butcher block top and a pedestal base with four feet for maximum support. It measures 36” W x 36” D x 28.9” H. The 12” leaf extends the table to 48” on steel glides. The chairs have ladder backs and measure 17” W x 21.15” D x 36.02” H. The seat is 17.71” H and measures 16.92” W x 16.81” D. They have box seat construction for easy assembly. This Solid Wood Dining Table and 4 Emily Dining Chairs come in a beautiful white finish and are shipped ready to assemble in 4 boxes.