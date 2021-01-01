Round Denmark Handmade Braided Cotton Black Area Rug

The one of a kind gorgeous area rug adds an elegant, rich and luxurious touch to interior settings. It is a true handmade rug and tightly braided and hand woven with recycled pieces of cotton fabric that gives it a soft and smooth texture. It is a lovely addition to your living room, bedroom, office, hallway or dining room. The size is 5 feet round with a pile height of 0.5 inches. The rug is machine washable but recommended to spot clean when possible. Additionally, These rugs are reversible which helps add more years of life. The random braided design gives each rug a unique look and is sure to compliment in any room setting. Thanks for your interest.