9' Round Crank Patio Umbrella - Green

When it's warm out, you'll love relaxing in the cool shade provided by the Round Crank Patio Umbrella from Tropishade. The aluminum pole of this outdoor umbrella comes with a powder-coated finish for lasting durability, and weather-resistant qualities so you can enjoy it year-round. Simply use the hand crank on the pole to easily open and close the umbrella. For those hot summer days by the pool, you'll stay sitting outside comfortably all day long.