Frisco Round Collapsible Pet Toy Storage Bin, Navy Herringbone

Post-playtime messiness? Pick up a Frisco collapsible storage bin and say goodbye to the days of pet toy piles and stepping on random squeakers! This round toy bin keeps all their toys in one place so you’ll always know where their cuddly plushies, favorite ball or squeaky toys are (when they aren’t carrying them all around the house, of course), and you’ll always have a convenient spot to start those long, fun play sessions, whether your pet barks or purrs. Plus, it’s covered in stylish navy herringbone polyester fabric so it will look great in your home, and it features nifty rope handles attached so it’s easy to carry around at cleanup time!