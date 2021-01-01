BEMIS Round Closed Front Toilet Seat in Warm White

This BEMIS Round Closed Front Toilet Seat is made from plastic, which is smooth, easy to clean and long lasting. The wrap-over cover design beautifully integrates your seat with your toilet bowl and the WhisperClose feature prevents both the ring and cover from slamming. This lift-off toilet seat conveniently removes for cleaning and replacement. Simply twist the hinges and remove. BEMIS Manufacturing Company prides itself on continuing to bring innovation, value and environmentally friendly products to you. Color: Warm White.