14" x 7.5" Round Ceramic Floor Vase with French Country Rosette Design Blue/White - CosmoLiving by Cosmopolitan

This tall ceramic vase boasts a high-gloss, white glaze finish with a dusty light blue brushstroke accent on top for an eye-catching crosshatched texture. For even more depth and design, a lace-like rosette relief design is carved in rows throughout the entire cylindrical body. Get some lace in your space with this adorable vase! Designed with felt stoppers at the base that prevent scratching furniture and table tops, as well as sliding around. Suitable for indoor use only. Vase opening measures 3"D. Coastal theme. This item comes shipped in one carton. Size: 14" x 7.5". Pattern: Solid.