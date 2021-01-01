Round Banana Bark Wall Sculptures - Threshold

Decorate your home in nature-inspired style with this Round Banana Bark Wall Sculpture from Threshold™. This round wall sculpture is designed from banana bark with a star pattern woven with black yarn for an artistic look you'll love accenting your decor with. Easy to hang on the wall, this natural wall sculpture goes well with a range of decor styles and color palettes. You can use it in your living room, study area or any other space with your favorite blooms and a ceramic tray with yarn fillers decorating the table.