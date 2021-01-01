From paper mart
Round Bamboo Baskets - Natural - Case 12 - 9 X 9 X 3 - by Paper Mart
Easily Display Your Items With A Natural Round Bamboo Basket. This Basket Features A Circular Base And Low Profile, Tapered Body Made Of Woven Bamboo. Bamboo Baskets Are Perfect For Retail Product Display, Gift Giving, And Crafts.note: To Use As Food Storage, Line The Interior Of Each Round Bamboo Basket With Food Wraps Or Liners.round Bamboo Baskets Are Sold In A Case Of 12. Due To The Handmade Elements Of Each Basket, Dimensions May Vary. - Round Bamboo Baskets - Natural - Case 12 - 9 X 9 X 3 - by Paper Mart. Found at www.papermart.com.