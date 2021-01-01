White Round 12 Inch Motion Sensor Led Ceiling Light Flush Mount Fixture 6500k Daylight, 1800lm 18w

From the closet to the garage this motion sensor led light fixture brightens up your space in sleek style. Infrared motion sensor technology detects motion of a human in the dark and lights up without flipping a light switch. It automatically turns off at daytime and has a sensing distance of about 10- 12 feet. The light goes off automatically 25- 30 seconds after the person leaves the range of the lamp. The surface mount downlight offers a slim and simplistic design that fits perfectly into any setting. This task lighting is ideal for indoor and outdoor use such as; basement, foyer, living room, kitchen, hallway, vanity and much more. Energy saving designed to use less power while still keeping your home running efficiently. Provides an ample amount of long-lasting light and costs little to operate. With a lifespan of up to 30,000 hours while only using 18 watts of energy. Apply this light fixture with ease, all mounting hardware needed is included. Save your space, money and time!