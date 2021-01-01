From minka-aire
MINKA-AIRE Roto XL 62 in. Indoor/Outdoor Oil Rubbed Bronze Ceiling Fan with Wall Control
Roto XL by Minka Aire features a sleek and comfortable design with a classic industrial look. Well edited and an impeccably executed design features a slight fold construction along the length of the blades to increase the flow of air. A perfect marriage of form and function. Roto XL features a full 62 in. spread combined with a wet location specification use for indoors or outdoors.