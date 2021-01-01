Weber Rotisserie Kit & Grill Cover Bundle for Spirit II 300 & Spirit 300 Series Grills. 7659 + 7139. Miscellaneous Accessories. This convenient accessory bundle features a grill cover and a rotisserie kit for Weber Spirit II 300 and Spirit 300 series gas grills. The rotisserie kit gives you the ability to slow-roast big or small cuts of meat on your Weber Spirit grill. Create a crispy crust on a whole chicken or slow cook ribs to tender perfection. Built to hold up to 10 lbs of food measuring up to 8.5 inches in diameter, this rotisserie kit adds versatility to your backyard cookout. The durable polyester cover protects your Weber Spirit grill from the elements. This water-resistant cover keeps your grill clean and dry. Lightweight, durable fabric resists tearing and easily slides on and off your grill. UV resistant materials will not fade over time. Fastening straps keep the cover secure in any weather. Add to the lifetime of your Spirit II 300 or Spirit 300 grill with this complete accessory bundle from Weber.