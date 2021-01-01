Techni Mobili Rotating Multi-Position Modern Desk RTA-2336, Gray

This Modern Techni Mobili Rotating Workstation offers just the right amount of desktop space needed for every task. Its unique design of rolling caster-equipped side table, pivots around a two-drawer cabinet. Customize the table to an L-Shape for corner areas, extend it for a more wider surface or close it for tighter spots. This space-saving nested desk is made of MDF panels with a moisture-resistant PVC laminate surface, supported by sturdy legs of powder-coated steel. This L-Shape desk is a fully reversible left or right hand. Color: Grey