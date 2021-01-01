From l'oreal paris
L'Oreal Paris Rosy Tone Anti-Aging Eye Brightener Paraben Free, Age Perfect, 0.5 oz.
Rosy Tone Eye Brightener is an anti-aging eye cream for mature, dull skin. This eye treatment has a unique whipped texture to instantly blur and help visibly color correct dark circles. This formula with Imperial Peony, reduces the look of dark circles, visibly brightens skin around the eye area and provides an overall healthier, younger-looking complexion. Paraben Free. Mineral oil free. Non-sticky. Ophthalmologist and Dermatologist tested for safety, Suitable for sensitive skin.