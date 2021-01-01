'Rosy Pair' Photographic Print on Wrapped Canvas

Contemporary, rustic, modern and traditional whatever your style, Trademark Fine Art has got your walls covered. Trademark Fine Art offers a huge variety of high-quality and ready-to-hang wall art to compliment any decor. Trademark Fine Art's abundance of art themes range from fascinating abstracts to breathtaking landscapes. Whether it's displayed in the bedroom, living room, kitchen or office. Trademark Fine Art's professionally handcrafted wall decor will be admired for years to come.Features:Gallery-wrapped art piece features 2 large pink birds flying through the center of a blue sceneReady to hangGiclee (jee-clay) is an advanced printmaking process for creating high quality fine art reproductions virtually indistinguishable from the original pieceGallery wrap is a method of stretching an artist's canvas around the sides of a hidden frame for a frameless presentation of the finished paintingSolid wood frame for durability and stabilityHang anywhere with the attached sawtooth hangerMade in the USAProduct Type: PhotographPrint Type: Photographic PrintPrimary Art Material: CanvasPrimary Art Material Details: 65% Polyester and 35% cottonAdditional Materials: WoodColor: Blue/PinkNumber of Items Included: 1Pieces Included: Artist: C MeiStyle: Natural ModernOrientation: HorizontalShape: RectangleWall Mounting Hardware: YesNumber of Wall Hooks: 1Plug-In: NoPlug Type: Adapter Type: Country of Origin: United StatesSubject: AnimalsPlants & Flowers: Not FlowersOther Plants & Flowers: NoTransportation Type: Not TransportationOther Transportation Type: NoPeople: Not PeopleSports & Sports Teams: Not Sports & Sports TeamsOther Sports & Sports Teams: NoNature Scenes: Not Nature ScenesOther Nature Scenes: NoFood & Beverage: Not Food & BeverageOther Food & Beverage: NoEntertainment and Fashion: Not Entertainment & FashionOther Entertainment: NoU.S. States and Territories: Not U.S. States and TerritoriesCities: Not CitiesOther Cities: NoCountries: Not CountriesOther Countries: NoFantasy & Sci-Fi: Not Fantasy & Sci-FiOther Fantasy & Sci-Fi: NoWorld Cultures: Not World CulturesOther World Cultures: NoAbstract and Fractals: Not Abstract and FractalsOther Abstract: NoReligion & Spirituality: Not Religion & SpiritualityInspirational Quotes & Sayings: Not Inspirational Quotes & SayingsMaps: Not MapsEducation: Not EducationArchitecture: Not ArchitectureAdvertisements: Not AdvertisementsAstrology: Not AstrologyFramed: Frame Construction: Frame Material: Frame Color: Open Format Type: Open Frame/Gallery WrappedHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayGrouped Set Type: Single Piece ItemMulti Piece Art: NoArt Production Method: Machine MadeHand-Painted Art: Supplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseTitle: Rosy PairEmbellishments/Special Finishes: NoEmbellishment Effect: Embellishment Type: Technique: Production Run: Open EditionDS Primary Product Style: CoastalDS Secondary Product Style: NauticalFrame Type: Wrapped CanvasTextual Art Transcript: Stiftung Warentest Note: Spefications:ADA Compliant: California Proposition 65 Warning Required: NoISTA 3A or 6A Certified: TÜV Rheinland Certified: General Certificate of Conformity (GCC): Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Indoor Air Quality Certifications: GREENGUARD Certified: GREENGUARD Gold Certified: Greenguard/Greenguard Gold Certification Number: Sustainably Sourced Wood Certifications or Reclaimed Wood: FSC Certified: Reclaimed Wood: PEFC Certified: ITTO Compliant: SFI Certified: Recycled Content: NoCE Certified: Dimensions:Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 12" H x 19" W): 12Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 16" H x 24" W): 16Overall Height - Top to Bottom (Size: 22" H x