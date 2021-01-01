Roswell Mini Pendant Light by Kichler - Color: Metallics (43304NI)

Several rows of dazzling metal strips form the attention-grabbing design of the Roswell Mini Pendant Light from Kichler. Every strip presents a wavering, offset design like a series of hula hoops paused in the middle of play. The light peaks out through enchanting gaps in the rings, sending a unique, warm glow. With a finish that boosts the ambiance of any living space, this chic lighting option is ideal for grabbing the center of attention. Kichler, founded in 1938, is a family owned and operated company based in Independence, Ohio, that creates inspiring contemporary lighting. Using clean lines and simple, geometric forms, their designs are high quality, reasonably priced and distinctive. Ranging from outdoor lighting like LED wall sconces and post lights to indoor lighting like pendants and bath lights, Kichler's products are energy efficient and suit a variety of individual personalities and tastes. Shape: Cylindrical. Color: Metallics. Finish: Brushed Nickel