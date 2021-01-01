Dainolite Roswell Flushmount Light - Color: Black - Size: 8 "

Quaint and mysterious like the New Mexico city. The Roswell Flushmount from Dainolite surprises as a small piece bursting with warm, brilliant light. For rooms or hallways with a low ceiling, this low-profile design is a perfect fit. Even during the day, the piece charms with its scale. The simple geometry in use provides a minimalist design both modern and contemporary settings can appreciate. Made from metal, the flush mount pops with a sleek touch. Pop in a clear, filamented bulb for a bright, textured visual. The flush mount produces a warm, radiant aura. Color: Black.