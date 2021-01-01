From wade logan
Roswell Bed
With its splayed legs and streamlined silhouette, this platform bed brings a dash of mid-century modern flair into your bedroom arrangement. Crafted from manufactured wood with veneers, this piece sports a neutral finish that blends easily with a variety of color palettes. Polyester upholstery cushions the clean-lined headboard for an approachable look. Thanks to its platform design, this bed props up your preferred mattress without needing a box spring for extra support. Assembly is required. Color: Latte, Size: Queen