Rossy Mouse Pad 2 Pack, Cute Sloth Pattem Design Gaming Mousepad, Customized Mouse Pads for Laptop, Computers & Office, Round Mouse Mat with Cute.

?Custom mouse pad?This pack of 2 Interesting unique designed personalized Custom Mouse Pads, add a personal touch to your office, Size: 7.9'x7.9'x0.08' and 9.5'x7.9'x0.08' ?Ultra-smooth Surface?Use durable, dust and stain resistant cloth cover, the smooth surface allows more accurate mouse movement. Optimized for fast movement while maintaining excellent speed and control during your work or game? Non-slip Rubber Base? Dense slip-resistant shading can firmly grip the desktop to provide stable operation of the mouse and keyboard. It can effectively prevent the mouse and keyboard from sliding and moving? Beautiful and Washable?This mouse pad using full-color printing, give you a comfortable visual experience, and machine washable for easy cleaning? Satisfactory After-Sales?We have a free Stickers (be kind) for you;if you have any questions, please contact customer service to provide satisfactory answers and after-sales questions