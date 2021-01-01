Rosston Ivory Rug

High quality traditional area rug. Made in Turkey from 100% olefin (polypropylene) that is durable and stain resistant. Easy to clean and vacuum (can be steam cleaned or spot cleaned with a diluted dish soap solution).Features:Woven in Turkey from 100% olefin with jute backing. Designed to last for years.Durable lays flat, easy to maintain, and clean. Stain-resistant does not shed.Antistatic, colorfast and water repellent. Ultra-soft touch and feel.Perfect for any room and decor. Will add beauty and style to your home.Material: PolypropyleneMaterial Details: 100% OlefinConstruction: Machine MadeTechnique: Power LoomOne-of-a-Kind: NoRug Age Details: Remarks/Condition Details: Traditional Style: Backing Material: YesBacking Material Details: JuteRug Shape: Primary Color: IvoryPattern: OrientalFringe / Tassel: NoPurposeful Distressing Type: No DistressingHoliday / Occasion: No HolidayRug Sets: NoProduct Resistances: Both Water and Fade ResistantLocation: Indoor Use OnlyTheme: Reversible: NoFloor Heating Safe: YesStain Resistant: YesEco-Friendly: NoCountry of Origin: TurkeyRug Pad Recommended: YesRug Sample Available: NoSupplier Intended and Approved Use: Residential Use;Non Residential UseHigh-Low: NoProduct Care: Vacuum with beater bar/rotating brush;Spot clean with water;Spot clean with mild detergentCountry of Origin - Additional Details: Color Combination: Our Picks Filter: DS Primary Product Style: TraditionalDS Secondary Product Style: Ornate TraditionalSpefications:Certifications: NoStiftung Warentest Note: CPSC - 16 CFR 1630 Compliant: NoCPSC - 16 CFR 1631 Compliant: NoHealth Canada - SOR/2016-176 Compliant: NoGeneral Certificate of Conformity (GCC): NoUniform Packaging and Labeling Regulations (UPLR) Compliant: NoGOTS 5.0 (Global Organic Textile Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOTS Certification: GOTS License Number: GOTS License Expiry Date: GOLS 3.0 (Global Organic Latex Standard) Certified: NoGrade of GOLS Certification: GOLS License Number: GOLS License Expiry Date: USDA Organic/ NOP Certified: NoUSDA/NOP Certificate Number: USDA/NOP License Expiry Date: Canada Product Restriction: NoReason for Restriction: Environmentally-Preferable or Lower Environmental Impact Certifications: Responsible Source - Textiles Certified: Bluesign Certified: Environmental Choice Program Certified: Environmental Product Declarations - GreenTag: SMaRT Certified: CPG Compliant: FISP Certified: Blauer Engel: EPP Compliant: Fair Trade and Fair Labor Certifications: NoFair Labor Practices and Community Benefits: FairTrade Certified: Goodweave Certified: Oeko-Tex Certified: NoOeko-Tex Eco Passport: Oeko-Tex Made in Green: Oeko-Tex STeP: OEKO-TEX Standard 100 Certified: Dimensions:Rug Size: Pile Height (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 7'3", Rectangle 2' x 3'4", Square 7'3", Octagon 5'3", Octagon 4', Runner 2'8" x 19'8", Runner 2'8" x 15'10", Octagon 7'3"): 0.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'4"): 3Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Octagon 4'): 5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 7'3"): 8Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Octagon 5'3"): 9Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Octagon 7'3"): 17.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 15'10"): 17.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Square 7'3"): 17.5Overall Product Weight (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 19'8"): 20Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 7'3", Rectangle 2' x 3'4"): 24Overall Width (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 19'8", Runner 2'8" x 15'10"): 32Overall Width (Rug Size: Octagon 4'): 48Overall Width (Rug Size: Octagon 5'3"): 63Overall Width (Rug Size: Square 7'3", Octagon 7'3"): 87Overall Length (Rug Size: Rectangle 2' x 3'4"): 40Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2' x 7'3", Square 7'3", Octagon 7'3"): 87Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 15'10"): 190Overall Length (Rug Size: Runner 2'8" x 19'8"): 236Overall Length (Rug Size: Octagon 4'): 48Overall Length (Rug Size: Octagon 5'3"): 63Knot Density: