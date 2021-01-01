Baxton Studio 32.1 in. H x 23.6 in. W Brown MDF Shoe Storage Cabinet

Keep your entryway free of shoe clutter with the Rossin cabinet. Featuring a clean, contemporary design, this engineered wood cabinet is made for the modern home. Two doors conceal two tilted shelves and one straight shelf with storage space for up to 8 pairs of shoes. Additional shoe storage is provided by an open shelf on the bottom of the cabinet. Circular cut-outs on the back of the cabinet enable air circulation and prevent mold growth on your shoes. Dark-brown finished PVC legs and door knobs complete the look. The Rossin cabinet is made in Malaysia and requires assembly. Color: Walnut.