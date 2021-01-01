From one allium way
Rossi Dresser Mirror
Add a vibrant dimension to your home with this crisp, clean transitional mirror. The rectangular design boasts a sturdy wood frame. The mirror glass is beveled at the edges for a stylish touch. The frame features a stunning sand-blasted wood finish with the perfect amount of French grey that complements a handsome dresser or looks great as a standalone on the wall. This mirror will add a delightful presence to any bedroom, walk-in closet, or sitting room.