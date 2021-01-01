Shires Equestrian Products Rossano Milan Horse Bridle, Havana, Pony

**Remember to measure for the perfect fit.** With its anatomic design, the Shires Equestrian Products Rossano Milan Horse Bridle maximizes your horse’s comfort so he can focus on his job. The padded crown features a groove for the inlaid noseband strap to help avoid pressure points. A padded noseband also keeps your horse comfy during rides. This refined European leather flash bridle features square buckles and square buckle fittings for a classic, beautiful appearance. The pony size features a 7/8-inch noseband and the extra-full features a 1 1/8-inch noseband, so the bridle will flatter your horse’s head. Included reins ensure you’re ready to tack up and mount up.