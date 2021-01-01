Roslyn 3 - Light Unique Geometric Chandelier

This chandelier with 6 half similar square frame combine with arms assembly, forming three rectangles symmetrically, giving this chandelier a unique and creative geometric structure.Handmade by distressed pine wood, the wood we select is durable (less likely to decay and rot), comes with natural grain, and requires low maintenance. Produces this piece with own hands, there is an undeniable level of care to meet your satisfaction. With the unique design and natural wood material, this wood chandelier picks in a variety of design aesthetics from farmhouse to modern farmhouse and more!