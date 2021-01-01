Rosita Metal Sleep Hammock Fairy Furniture Garden Stake

Give your fairy garden villagers some outdoor decor and a place to relax and sleep with this mini white hammock. Composed of metal for indoor or outdoor use, this white, 3pc fairy garden accessory features a netted hammock strung between two light-green poles to stick into your garden. Plant this garden landscape furniture and let your fairies relax in comfort after a long day in the summer sun. Add one or more of these hammocks to your fairy garden cottages and give your fairies a place to nap outside. Great decor for any dollhouse or fairy garden, this realistic ornament makes a great accessory gift for fairy garden enthusiast friends and family members. Each hammock measures approximately 5" tall, 4 1/2" long, and 1" wide. Fairy garden accessory ships brand new with our 100% customer satisfaction guarantee.