Rosie Bath Bar by Mitzi - Hudson Valley Lighting - Color: Brass - Finish: Antique - (H129302-AGB)

Mitzi by Hudson Valley's Rosie Bath Bar was designed in 2017. The shades flare out towards the bottom, and is made of clear and etched glass. When mounted in a bathroom space, it creates a lovely ambiance with its soft light. Available in Aged Brass or Polished Nickel finish. With less clutter and more creativity, Mitzi is attainable high design. Inspired by the founder of Hudson Valley Lighting's grandmother, a painter and master antique-finder, Mitzi mixes classic with contemporary, sacrificing no quality along the way. Designed with thoughtful simplicity, Mitzi lighting fixtures embody form and function in perfect harmony. Color: Brass. Finish: Aged Brass