Rosh Hashana Next Year in Jerusalem Rosh Hashana Sweet New Year Throw Pillow, 16x16, Multicolor

Bring in the sweet new year with these gifts for your mother, father, sister, brother, grandchildren, aunt, uncle or friends. Dip apples and honey, eat pomegranates, say the prayers, and have dinner with family. Say the blessings over the challah while showing your love for this celebration of the Jewish New Year. As the book of life opens wish your family a chag sameach with a fun gift that shows how much they love to bring in this sweet new year. 100% spun-polyester fabric Double-sided print Filled with 100% polyester and sewn closed Individually cut and sewn by hand Spot clean/dry clean only