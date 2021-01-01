DHP Rosewood Tall End Table, Coffee (5138096)

Tall, lean and lovely! DHP's Rosewood Tall End Table brings a unique and charming design element to any room. The size of the tabletop is the perfect balance between functional and space-saving and the lower shelf provides additional space for accent pieces or other small items. Made from a combination of solid wood and wood veneer, the end table will not wobble, warp or split. Easy to assemble, this end table will be ready to decorate your room in only 15 minutes or so! Its above-average height and narrow legs make the Rosewood Tall End Table by DHP stand above all others..29" x 16" x 12".Easy to assemble, this end table will be ready to decorate your room in only 15 minutes or so!.Wood veneer in medium coffee finish