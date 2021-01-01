Darby Home Co Rosewood Round Accent Table - Abstract Golden Brass Inlay

The brass inlay designs in this table are stunningly gorgeous and our favorite feature in this table. The bottom shelf provides additional stability and is a great spot to place a decorative accent for contrast. The Rosewood Collection displays beautiful designs with each piece being individually hand carved by an individual craftsman boasting a new level of elegance. In addition to being handmade and hand polished, natural Rosewood has a distinct look and is perfect to use in home decoration accent pieces. Compliment your home with the addition of this decorative accent.