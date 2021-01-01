Roses for the Table by Sarah Simpson Canvas Art Print

This botanical print is by no means unique in its subject or set up. A vase of roses rests at the center of the canvas in a typical still life composition. What sets this painting apart, however, is the dark and sumptuous color palette that dominates the print entirely. Rich magenta, fern green, and steel blue dominate the shapes of petals, leaves, and even the surrounding atmosphere of the piece, emerging in smooth blocks of color. Produced with full bleed printing that covers the entirety of the canvas, your new masterpiece is made with state-of-the-art technology that provides museum quality prints. Our print process ensures each piece is produced to showcase the finest details, letting the artwork truly shine. Plus, our expert craftsmanship guarantees a clean and professional look without the need for framing.