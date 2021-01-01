From nearly natural
Nearly Natural Roses Artificial Arrangement in Decorative Chest, Burgundy
Nearly Natural Roses Artificial Arrangement in Decorative Chest, Burgundy:H: 8 In. W: 7 In. D: 7 InFits well with any vintage inspired arrangement in a bedroomRealistic blooms won't wilt or fadeCarefully crafted for a realistic appearanceDecorative chest is includedRecommended for indoor useSilk floral arrangements are manufactured using synthetic materials and are well designed and constructed to be life-like in appearance.Chest Dimensions: H: 9 In. W: 8.5 In. D: 8.5 In.