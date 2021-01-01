Rosenstein 39.37'' Steel Bed Frame

This platform bed frame anchors your bedroom in sleek modern elegant style. The vintage look headboard also adds an artistic temperament and character to your bedroom. Solid metal construction slats design give a strong support of stability and durability, and you can use it for a long time. Pipe detailing on top rails gives this bed a hint of industrial charm. This bed arrives with slats and center support legs, so you don't need to add a box spring under your mattress of choice. Plus, with a 13" clearance under the bed, there's plenty of space for off season sweaters and shoes. Size: Twin