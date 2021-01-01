From rasch
Rasch Rosenfield Pink Floral Wallpaper
Add a luxuriously feminine touch to your space with this dramatic floral wallpaper. Densely petaled pink peonies are bunched together in lavish display. Rosenfield is an unpasted, vinyl wallpaper. From modern to timeless and elegant, Rasch features an array of geometrics and stone inspired patterns that are perfect for the maximalist decorator. Its variety of off-white, grey and slate colorways create a seamless and uniformed collection with an intricate flair.