From breakwater bay
Rosenberry Dining Table
Refresh your alfresco space with this Patio Wicker Dining Table. Bringing transitional style with a contemporary modern flair to any outdoor area, this collection features a powder-coated aluminum frame wrapped in UV-resistant synthetic wicker rattan. A tempered glass tabletop provides a smooth, easy-to-clean surface ideal for dining and entertaining. All-weather and long lasting, this versatile outdoor dining table creates a serene setting for your morning tea, sunny lunch, sunset cocktail, and everything in between. Color: Light Gray