Roseanne Rustic Button Tufted Counter Height Chair, Light Gray

Furniture of America Roseanne Counter Height Chairs - Set of 2, Light GrayIncludes: Two (2) counter height dining chairsStyle: RusticFinish: Light GrayMaterial: Fabric, Solid Wood, Wood VeneerButton tufted seat backNailhead trim accent along seat baseFoam-filled fabric upholstered seatsAssembly requiredShips in 1 box Dimensions & Weights:Overall dimensions: 20.75"W x 26.75"D x 41.5"HSeat height (floor to seat): 24.75"Seat depth: 17"Weight capacity: 225 lbsProduct weight: 43 lbs Click here to view the assembly guide Shop the matching Collection: Bar Stool - 570524513About Furniture of America Furniture of America is proud to be the family friend that always has your back. We are more than just a business. Our customer care team is part of a larger FOA community dedicated to delivering a happy home. So browse our selection and invite warmth and character into every room in your home.