Gwen Studios Rose Pink Satin Fabric for Weddings, Sewing and Crafts, Precut 2 Yards

This Gwen Studios Rose Color Satin Fabric is precut to 2 Yards, perfect for apparel and accessory sewing and craft projects. Elevate your sewing project to the next level with the Gwen Studios Wedding 2 yd Precut Satin Fabric. This fabric is the perfect blend of wearability and shine. Satin Fabric measures 52" x 72" (2 Yards) and is made of 100% Polyester. Machine Washable... Simply wash in warm water with mild soap, and hang dry or air-dry. Use a cool Iron setting. Package includes complete instructions to make 2 Queen Size Luxury Satin Pillowcases, the perfect project for a personalized wedding gift. Satin lends it to being used in a wide variety of projects and styles. Beautiful Rose Satin can be used for pillowcases, blouses, sashes and also for boxer shorts, shirts and neckties. Great for home decor and wedding craft projects!