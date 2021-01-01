From nearly natural

Nearly Natural Rose, Peony and Hydrangea Silk Artificial Flower Arrangement in Vase 14"

$94.99
In stock
Buy at nearlynatural

Description

Bright seasonal hues pour forth from this artificial arrangement of mixed roses, peonies and hydrangea. Beautifully showcased in a handsome vase, this 14” arrangement boasts handcrafted peony blossoms, hydrangeas and roses carefully nestled against contrasting mixed foliage. Guaranteed to evoke elegance wherever displayed, set it on a bedroom dresser or mantle for an impressive statement. | Nearly Natural Rose, Peony and Hydrangea Silk Artificial Flower Arrangement in Vase 14"

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.bhg.com