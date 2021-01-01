sumyeg Rose Fabric Tufted Upholstered Computer Executive Chair Arm Chair Office & Desk Chair, Pink

Give your home office a modern refresh with this desk chair. The fabric tufted upholstered chair is made from foam , making it easy to wipe down and clean. A padded, foam-filled seat cushion completes the look for an inviting look and feel as you tackle your to-do list. Plus, Frankly, you've more reasons than one to fall for the accent chairs for the living room. The ergonomic design of the chair as a whole, filled with Foam, allows you to completely relax after a hard day's work. Let it welcome you in the favorite corner of your home by the end of a hectic day. Color: Rose.