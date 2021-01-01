sumyeg Rose Cromwell Velvet Fabric Upholstered Dining Chairs Hollow Design Slipcovered Arm Chair, Pink

If you are eager to brighten up someplace with a brilliant idea, then why not use this chairs to bring a charming look to your living room, bedroom or dining room. Crafted from metal and engineered wood, and its neutral hue meshes well with any color palette in your home.With its eye-catching design, this chair adds a stylistic flair to any home, using quality materials throughout to create luxury and practicality in equal measure. With its cut-out design and sculpted shape, the seat reflects modern style. The soft, fabric finish giving a tactile quality that provides a feeling of real luxury. Color: Rose.