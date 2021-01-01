From diamond dotz
Diamond Dotz® Yellow Rose Bouquet Intermediate Facet Art Kit | Michaels®
Advertisement
Buy Diamond Dotz® Yellow Rose Bouquet Intermediate Facet Art Kit at Michaels. com. Diamond Dotz Facet Art allows you to paint with beautiful 13 faceted round diamonds onto high quality color printed fabric. Diamond Dotz Facet Art allows you to paint with beautiful 13 faceted round diamonds onto high quality color printed fabric. Fashion a shimmering tapestry to decorate walls, adhere to a canvas bag, pillow, or more. This design shows a small bouquet of yellow roses. A filigree pattern is printed on the background. Details: Multicolor 11" x 14.2" design size Intermediate skill level Epoxy resin, plastic, polyester, wax, and metal For ages 8 and upContents: Diamond Dotz pre-sorted by color Printed fabric Sorting tray Wax Storage bags Applicator stylus with ergonomic grip | Diamond Dotz® Yellow Rose Bouquet Intermediate Facet Art Kit | Michaels®