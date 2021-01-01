From 1-800-flowers
White Rose & Lily Sympathy Standing Spray Large
Flower Delivery: Our contemporary standing sympathy spray fills a room the way the departed filled hearts with love. Asymmetrically arranged with fresh white roses, lilies and carnations, green hydrangeas, this is a grand tribute to perfectly express your wishes for peace, serenity and hope.nOur florists hand-design each arrangement, so colors and varieties may vary due to local availabilityArrangement of roses, gladiola, emerald, Oriental lilies, mini hydrangeas, carnations, mums, snapdragons, alstroemeria, monte casino, myrtle, spiral and seeded eucalyptus and salalLarge arrangement measures approximately 58"H x 40"L without easelSmall arrangement measures approximately 48"H x 36"L without easelAppropriate to send to the funeral service Great for Sympathy