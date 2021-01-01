From canora grey
Roscommon 2 - Drawer Nightstand in Rustic Oak
Combining solid traditional style with a hint of glamour, this nightstand ups your master suite’s storage space and looks good doing it! Crafted from manufactured wood and founded atop four tapered legs, this design features two drawers for stashing bedtime must-haves and a shelf for keeping books, magazines, and beyond within easy reach. The top drawer features clear glass accents for distinctive flair, while a wood grain pattern rounds out the design.