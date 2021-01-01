From the holiday aisle
Rosamund Holiday Serving Tray
Advertisement
Features:Holiday Design Tray with StockingsBuffalo Plaid AccentsPrimary Material: MetalType: ServingShape: OvalMaterial: MetalPattern: Food Safe: YesStyle: TraditionalCountry of Origin: ChinaHoliday / Occasion: ChristmasNumber of Trays: 1Finish: BrownSpefications:California Proposition 65 Warning Required: ADA Compliant: Certifications: NoCommercial OR Residential Certifications: NoLow Lead Compliant: Dimensions:Overall Width - Side to Side: 20Overall Length - Front to Back: 15Overall Height - Top to Bottom: 2Overall Product Weight: 2.25Assembly:Warranty: