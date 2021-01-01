From no. 918
24"x54" Rosalind Watercolor Floral Semi-Sheer Rod Pocket Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers Set Poppy Red - No. 918
Advertisement
Freshen up your decor with this No. 918 Rosalind Kitchen Curtain Valance and Tiers Set featuring vibrant blooms of a watercolor floral design. Simple rod pocket design allows for easy slide-through installation on curtain rods up to?" in diameter. Sold as a set including one valance and two tiers. Measure carefully before selecting your desired size. Rod not included. Machine wash cold on gentle cycle. Use non-chlorine bleach when needed. Tumble dry on low heat and use a cool iron as needed. Size: 24"x54".