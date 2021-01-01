Rosalie Crystal 35" Table Lamp

Gleaming with glamour influenced by the opulence of Hollywood, this eye-catching table lamp instantly enlivens any end table. Try it atop a stage beside your sofa to make a statement in the living room, or add it onto your nightstand to take your master suite from simple to stunning. No matter where you place it, this posh piece is sure to stand out. Standing 35" tall, it features a base bursting with modern allure thanks to metal construction and a polished silver finish. Up top, the look gets a little more luxe with three candelabra-inspired lights dripping with acrylic crystal accents and a sheer silver drum shade.